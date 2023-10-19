Bluffs $1.3 million water tower nears completion

BLUFFS, Ill. (WGEM) - A $1.3 million project in one Scott County town is on its way to completion.

Back in September 2022, the Village of Bluffs got a $400,000 grant with a 1% loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to build a new 150,000 gallon water storage tank. City officials said the new tower will replace the old tower that’s nearing a century year old.

“Benton and Associations are the engineers that helped with the project,” said Bluffs mayor Linda Sapp. “Can’t say enough good about them.”

Sapp said the new tower has been strategically placed at a higher elevation for more pressure and land options.

“We’ve got new filters ready to put in,” Sapp said. “We’ve got ring boards for it. It’s progressing.”

Sapp said they must wait on a few more parts before the tower can go full blast.

“It was supposed to be done by the end of this Fall, but its probably going to be more like the end of December.”

Sapp said they will continue to use the old tower until then.

