Branson-based singer to perform at Quincy church

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of the grand ladies from Branson, Missouri, is coming to the Gem City.

Mary Lou Turner first sang at the Grand Ole Opry in 1973.

She is coming to Quincy to perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Union United Methodist Church, where church members say they are excited to see her.

“She’s one of the Grand Ladies,” said Jeff Moran, a member of the church. “She does cowboy church every Sunday. She goes on tour and on cruises with Heart of Texas Records. She’s had number ones with with Bill Anderson. ...”

She is expected to perform gospel and country selections.

The performance is free to attend, but offerings are accepted.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.