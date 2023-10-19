Branson-based singer to perform at Quincy church

MARY LOU TURNER FIRST SANG AT THE 'GRAND OL' OPRY' IN 19-73.
MARY LOU TURNER FIRST SANG AT THE 'GRAND OL' OPRY' IN 19-73.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of the grand ladies from Branson, Missouri, is coming to the Gem City.

Mary Lou Turner first sang at the Grand Ole Opry in 1973.

She is coming to Quincy to perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Union United Methodist Church, where church members say they are excited to see her.

“She’s one of the Grand Ladies,” said Jeff Moran, a member of the church. “She does cowboy church every Sunday. She goes on tour and on cruises with Heart of Texas Records. She’s had number ones with with Bill Anderson. ...”

She is expected to perform gospel and country selections.

The performance is free to attend, but offerings are accepted.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings

Latest News

Five WIU GIS students are working on he federally mandated conversion.
WIU students leading the way for conversion to Next Generation 911
The Great River Economic Development Foundation hosted the fourth annual MakerFest at the...
Tri-State MakerFest draws students to OLC to learn about available careers
The Rink will open on Black Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Action Brown County will open the Rink on Black Friday
Heavy rain possible Wednesday
Windy, Warmer then Wet