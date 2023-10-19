Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby

ST. LOUIS (WGEM) - A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl and baby boy.

That’s the sentence Mark Anthony Davis got in U.S District Court in St. Louis Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri.

This comes after he pleaded guilty in May to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Davis not only admitted to recording his rape of the girl when she was under 10 years of age and an 11-month-old boy, but to also having videos containing child pornography, including the rape and torture of children.

Investigators said they have “never seen a worse case.”

WGEM was provided two of the victim’s statements.

We are not naming either of them to protect their identities.

One reads in part: “I was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Now I still struggle with these a lot, but I am learning how to cope. I am more happy than sad nowadays, but what Mark did is engraved in the back of my head. I am disgusted. The defendant tried to ruin my life. He would have killed me. I will never fully heal from this. I would not be here today. If I didn’t tell he would have killed me.”

The other reads in par: “In response to the sentencing memorandum. To say that the defendant is embarrassed, ashamed, and remorseful is an understatement? No. They don’t get to say that. How embarrassed was my child when she had to explain in graphic detail what he had done to her and what he made her do to him. He does not get to be embarrassed. Ashamed? Ashamed that you got caught? That must be so hard for him to cope with, I just cannot imagine. Remorseful? Remorseful would have been stopping it.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.