Culver-Stockton College received a grant from the Department of Justice

Culver Stockton staff said the Department of Justice awarded a nearly $400,000 grant for campus...
Culver Stockton staff said the Department of Justice awarded a nearly $400,000 grant for campus safety efforts.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - One local college will soon be safer thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice. This grant will support the college to help improve their campus and student safety measures.

Staff said the nearly $400,000 grant will last three years from Oct. 2023 until Sept. 2026 and that the campus has great security measures now and it will only provide more resources for students in the future.

“We have our own campus security officers who work very closely with students and with other faculty and staff on campus to make sure students are as protected as they can be,” said Culver-Stockton College President Lauren Schellenberger. “We already do provide trainings, this will elevate the level that we’re able to provide to our students, faculty and staff and will also help us bring in additional speakers and to provide a little more focus on safety.”

Staff said they will use the grant to fund Culver-Stockton’s Wildcat Way program and other resources for students. The program provides awareness, prevention education and expands security for everyone on campus.

“Well we’re going to be providing some additional cameras on campus and emergency call boxes so there are some physical facilities improvements that will help with campus safety,” Schellenberger said. " But also and perhaps more importantly the prevention training and the other resources that are available in the instance that something does happen.”

The college plans on developing a Coordinated Community Response Team and project director with the funding for more student and campus safety.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A woman was found unharmed after she was reported missing on a Mississippi Island.
Missing woman found safe on Mississippi River island near Pike County
Heaton Brothers
Quincy stabbing suspect pleads not guilty, other set to be arraigned
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

Latest News

Finding adequate vehicles for officers to drive each day has been a burden.
Hannibal police down to a handful of cars; replacements to come
A leak broke out in the Quincy surgery center. No one was injured.
Blessing Hospital Surgery Center has carbon monoxide scare
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Bluffs water tower
Bluffs $1.3 million water tower nears completion