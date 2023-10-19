Culver-Stockton College received a grant from the Department of Justice

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - One local college will soon be safer thanks to a grant from the Department of Justice. This grant will support the college to help improve their campus and student safety measures.

Staff said the nearly $400,000 grant will last three years from Oct. 2023 until Sept. 2026 and that the campus has great security measures now and it will only provide more resources for students in the future.

“We have our own campus security officers who work very closely with students and with other faculty and staff on campus to make sure students are as protected as they can be,” said Culver-Stockton College President Lauren Schellenberger. “We already do provide trainings, this will elevate the level that we’re able to provide to our students, faculty and staff and will also help us bring in additional speakers and to provide a little more focus on safety.”

Staff said they will use the grant to fund Culver-Stockton’s Wildcat Way program and other resources for students. The program provides awareness, prevention education and expands security for everyone on campus.

“Well we’re going to be providing some additional cameras on campus and emergency call boxes so there are some physical facilities improvements that will help with campus safety,” Schellenberger said. " But also and perhaps more importantly the prevention training and the other resources that are available in the instance that something does happen.”

The college plans on developing a Coordinated Community Response Team and project director with the funding for more student and campus safety.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.