Fort Madison Food Pantry in need of monetary, food donations

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - As cost of living increases, Tri-State residents are seeking food pantries for basic living necessities.

The Fort Madison Food Pantry has witnessed an increased need for necessities like food and toiletries.

Last year they needed volunteers, but with that need met, they’re in need monetary and food donations.

Food pantry volunteer Gordy Fedler answered the call to serve his community at the Fort Madison food pantry last year.

“I think I was a little bit naive before I worked here on how much need there was for a food pantry or just people in need in general,” Fedler said.

Throughout his time volunteering, he’s seen firsthand and how many residents rely on community resources just to get by.

“There’s been people who have had fires destroy their dwelling, so they’re basically almost homeless people who’ve lost their jobs for whatever reason, so just a large variety of clients,” Felder said.

Food pantry board vice president Kathy Nelson said there’s been an increase in the number of families getting food supply from the pantry.

“We’re up to probably about between 470 and 480 families, that doesn’t count the total number of families per month that come through here,” Nelson said.

Nelson said food price increases gas price hikes are reasons she sees more clients each month.

“Cost of rent has gone up, the cost of gasoline is up, the cost of food is up, you know because I can see a difference in how much I personally have to pay for food,” Nelson said.

The need has increased so much that even normal donations from the state food bank and local organizations aren’t enough.

“The Food Bank of Iowa is having trouble getting merchandise, so that means that there’s less food that we can get,” Nelson said. “So in turn, then we go and have to buy from a local grocery store and it’s not unusual for us to have thousands of dollars worth of food that we have to purchase.”

Food pantry officials are seeking non-perishable food and monetary donations to help pay for the frequent store runs they make, to make sure shelves are stocked and Lee County residents are fed.

“It’s not unusual for us to have thousands of dollars worth of food that we have to purchase,” said Nelson.

In addition to food and money donations, food pantry officials are also looking for toiletry items like deodorant and shampoo to help better serve the community.

Those donations, along with any non-perishable foods, can be dropped off at the food pantry at 3421 Avenue L.

Nelson said any monetary donations should be sent to P.O. Box 273 in Fort Madison.

