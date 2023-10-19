Great River Honor Flight departs on final mission of 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) - Veterans from across the Tri-States left Quincy early Thursday morning for the 68th Great River Honor Flight Mission, the last one of 2023.

This trip includes 31 veterans, including four brothers who live in Carthage, Illinois, Warsaw, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Their schedule started with a 1:30 a.m. departure from John Wood Community College for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they plan to board one flight to Baltimore and then another to Washington D.C..

The first planned stop is the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop also includes visits to the Korean War and Lincoln Memorials.

Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, leading to the Washington Monument, where they will take a group photo.

Next, the group will stop at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon and then visit Arlington National Cemetery, where they will see the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The group will head to Reagan International Airport to return to St. Louis late Thursday. A charter bus will bring them back to John Wood with their arrival scheduled for 10:30 p.m..

Officials with the Great River Honor Flight said after this trip, they will have flown 2,193 veterans to our nation’s capitol.

