Hannibal mayoral debate sparks discussion on local economy

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Election season is on its horizon, and on Thursday morning, the mayoral candidates in Hannibal got together at the country club for a debate.

Two of the three candidates on the ballot this November attended the debate, Barry Louderman and Kristy Trevathan.

There was a lot of talk of Hannibal’s current economy and what each candidate brings to the table to improve things like small business and tourism.

One thing both Louderman and Trevathan touched on is that the state of the economy needs to grow and stay strong

“History has taught me to value our families and neighborhoods and that’s why I am running for mayor.” Trevathan said. “I will strengthen and protect Hannibal’s economy and neighborhoods so your family can thrive like mine has.”

Louderman focused on what, individually and collectively, people can do to attract employers.

“Hannibal needs to recognize that in order to move forward, we have to look at the entirety of the city what we have to offer people to get them to come here and bring business here.” Louderman said.

Both candidates argued that worker and resident retention is a growing issue in America’s hometowns.

“We need to work with whoever we need to work with, the economic development board, the state, the government, whatever, to bring those people here. Hannibal needs to grow.” Louderman said. “We want this to be a generational town and in order for it to be a generational town we’ve got to have a reason for the kids to stay.”

“I believe our kids shouldn’t have to leave town to make a life for themselves.” Travathan said. “My vision is for all Hannibal families and in all of our neighborhoods to be able to stay here.”

Steve Colyar, the third candidate running did not attend this morning’s debate. Hannibal’s election is scheduled for Nov. 7th.

