Hannibal police down to a handful of cars; replacements to come

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Police Department is down to only a handful of working patrol cars.

Finding adequate vehicles for officers to drive each day has been a burden.

Right now, supervisors are driving regular cars instead of larger utility vehicles.

Chief Jacob Nacke said the current larger utility vehicles are old and overused, causing them to need more frequent repairs.

Nacke said he’s eager to see a new fleet.

“Used to be you could get on the state contract, call a dealership up on the list and say you want to purchase so many cars and you could have them in relatively short amount of time,” Nacke said. “Now, buying cars isn’t as easy as it used to be, so finding them was the first thing, so we’re lucky enough that we have cars on order, they’re basically awaiting to be upfitted.”

There are 11 Hannibal police cars awaiting shipment in Iowa.

Nacke said once they get lights and cameras, he expects them to be with his unit by end of year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.