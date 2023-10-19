Housing shortage concerns increase as temperatures decrease

Cooler temperatures pose more problems for Quincy’s housing shortage.
By Rajah Maples
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Cooler temperatures pose more problems for Quincy’s housing shortage.

That’s the time many people who are homeless try to find warm shelters or when inadequate housing issues, such as heating system problems, arise.

The Safe and Livable Housing committee in Quincy is providing a series of tenant workshops this month.

They’re free for anyone who rents a house or apartment in Quincy.

The hope is to empower tenants with information to help keep their living spaces safe and livable.

The entire county is facing a housing shortage.

Those shortages have a ripple effect on residents and families.

“There are not enough available housing units for any income bracket,” Megan Duesterhaus with Quanada said. “So, what starts to happen is people keep getting pushed down. Someone who could maybe afford like $1,500 a month in rent, can’t find that place. So, they’re renting something that’s like $1,000 a month and then it just keeps pushing people out of the housing market.”

The next tenant workshop is Thursday night at Bella Ease on Broadway in Quincy. The topic will center on money management.

Those tenant workshops are scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday nights for the next few weeks.

To register, contact Bella Ease at 217-222-0632, ext. 220, or at swaters@bellaease.com, or contact the Quincy Housing Authority, 540 Harrison, 217-222-0720, ext. 403, bmefford@quincyhousing.org.

If the office is closed, leave a name and return phone number on the answering machine. If you are bringing children, give their ages and names when registering.

