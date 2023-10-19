IL House committee talks election security ahead of 2024 election

CHICAGO (WGEM) - The 2024 Illinois primary election is about five months away. Ahead of the March 19, 2024, primary date, the state House Ethics and Elections Committee held a hearing Monday in Chicago on election security.

Lawmakers have worked to make it easier to vote in recent years. Part of that effort includes a continued focus on election security.

“As our electoral procedures continue to evolve, new threats evolve as well. New technologies, new processes and new actors create new threats to our system,” said the committee’s Chair, Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford.

He said Illinois’ elections are safe.

Illinois State Board of Elections Spokesperson Matt Dietrich said while no votes were affected by the hack, it changed how the state views cyber threats. In 2018, the agency created the “Cyber Navigator Program,” to help local elections officials defend, detect and recover from cyber-attacks.

Dietrich said security has now become a regular part of the job.

“We’re aware that it is a never-ending concern and you have to be aware all the time,” he said.

County clerks also spoke to the committee about their needs to run elections.

Illinois’ elections are decentralized. Most are run at the county level.

Clerks from Tazewell and Fulton Counties said they need help recruiting an retaining poll workers. That means money to increase their pay and laws strengthening protections against violence.

“They are simplistic, easy things that can be done today, I think on a bipartisan manner, that can drastically improve security options throughout the state of Illinois,” Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said.

In addition to new potential legislation, the State Board of Elections also plans to run public service announcements throughout 2024 address in the vote-by-mail process.

