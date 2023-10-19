IL House committee talks election security ahead of 2024 election

(WGEM)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WGEM) - The 2024 Illinois primary election is about five months away. Ahead of the March 19, 2024, primary date, the state House Ethics and Elections Committee held a hearing Monday in Chicago on election security.

Lawmakers have worked to make it easier to vote in recent years. Part of that effort includes a continued focus on election security.

“As our electoral procedures continue to evolve, new threats evolve as well. New technologies, new processes and new actors create new threats to our system,” said the committee’s Chair, Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford.

He said Illinois’ elections are safe.

Illinois State Board of Elections Spokesperson Matt Dietrich said while no votes were affected by the hack, it changed how the state views cyber threats. In 2018, the agency created the “Cyber Navigator Program,” to help local elections officials defend, detect and recover from cyber-attacks.

Dietrich said security has now become a regular part of the job.

“We’re aware that it is a never-ending concern and you have to be aware all the time,” he said.

County clerks also spoke to the committee about their needs to run elections.

Illinois’ elections are decentralized. Most are run at the county level.

Clerks from Tazewell and Fulton Counties said they need help recruiting an retaining poll workers. That means money to increase their pay and laws strengthening protections against violence.

“They are simplistic, easy things that can be done today, I think on a bipartisan manner, that can drastically improve security options throughout the state of Illinois,” Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said.

In addition to new potential legislation, the State Board of Elections also plans to run public service announcements throughout 2024 address in the vote-by-mail process.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings
WGEM received reports that several Quincy University (QU) women’s soccer players have left the...
Multiple QU women’s soccer players leave team following mental abuse accusations

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
MoDOT plans statewide winter weather drill
WGEM News at Ten
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
WGEM News at Six
Project Santa deadline approaching, donations also being accepted
WGEM News at Six
Bluffs $1.3 million water tower nears completion