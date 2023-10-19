Low pressure to our north will impact today’s forecast

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected today. By late afternoon and evening, a stray shower or two will be possible.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Some overnight rain showers continue early this morning. These showers will continue moving eastward, gradually clearing the area. Morning temperatures are starting off mild, in the 50s. Winds are flowing out of the west/southwest. The cold front we talked about yesterday has stalled out right by the Tri-States. This front will continue to move south/southeastward through the morning though. For the rest of the day, our forecast will be influenced by an area of low pressure to the north of us. This low will impact today’s forecast in several ways. First of all, it will drive breezy west to northwesterly winds. It will not be as breezy as yesterday, but we are looking for gusts of 20 - 25 mph. Secondly, it will spin clouds our way. However, we will not have continuous cloud cover all day. At times, it will be partly sunny with breaks in the clouds and some sun/blue sky to be seen. At other times, we will have more clouds giving us mostly cloudy skies. Thirdly, it may lead to a stray shower or two late in the afternoon and evening. These showers would be extremely hit or miss and light. Most will end up dry. With the passage of the cold front, temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s. That is very seasonably for this time of year. Later tonight, the clouds will clear leading to clear skies. Nighttime lows will be cooler, in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will be near the Tri-States tomorrow. This will provide us with a beautiful Friday with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will get slightly warmer than today, in the upper 60s. Refreshing winds out of the northwest will continue at about 5 - 10 mph.

On Saturday, a dry cold front will move through our region.

