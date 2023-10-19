Police warn of deer-car collision danger

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Police say drivers need to be alert for deer as they hit the road for their morning and evening commutes.

Those at one Palmyra body shop said they have already started to see customers come in wanting repairs after a collision with a deer.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said deer tend to get more active as temperatures cool, especially early in the morning and a little before dusk.

He said they tend to congregate in wooded areas and around fields, both harvested and unharvested.

Bogue said if a deer jumps in front of a car, drivers should not swerve to avoid it. He said the collision will damage the car but it’s a better outcome than alternative.

“Once you swerve and you lose control, you drop a tire off the roadway then you try and over correct, there is a good chance you could likely roll your car or turn over or cause a lot more damage to yourself or your car,” Bogue said.

Chad Englehardt, general manager at Bud’s Paint and Body Shop, said the severity of the damage can range from a cracked bumper all the way to a totaled car.

He said they’ll see more incidents as the fall goes on.

“Here in the next couple week probably, especially when the time changes when people are driving in the dark more after work and stuff, it will pick up quite a bit and we can see anywhere from 10 to 15 a week,” Englehardt said.

He said repairs could cost more this year due to the rising price of vehicles both new and pre-owned, the ongoing autoworkers strike and the fact that supply chains have not fully recovered from the turmoil of previous years.

