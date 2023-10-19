QHS Flex Academy helps students succeed

QUINCY (WGEM) - Struggling Quincy High School students now have a way to get back on the path to success.

A new program know as the Flex Academy looks to help kids correct academic, social, discipline or attendance issues.

U.S History and Government teacher Aryanna Carper said the program is new this year. She said students work in a smaller setting with a teacher. She said a majority of the work is online and the teachers create the curriculum themselves, and teachers help students individually on the subjects to help them learn. Carper said it helps them build relationships with students more than they would in a traditional classroom.

“It’s easy to be intimidated, it’s easy to feel anxious, especially if you are in a class that has 25-ish plus kids in it and so having them more times throughout the day and having them in smaller classes, we are able to build relationships with them, make it so they feel comfortable being here every day,” Carper said.

Carper said they have four instructors along with a few other teachers who volunteer their time to teach students. She said they’ve seen success, with more students attending school every day and improvement in grades.

Junior De’Ziya O’Hara said she struggled academically and with her attendance last year. She said she joined the Flex program this year and has gotten A’s and her work’s improved. She said the online class and close relationships with the instructors help her progress through the class.

“Sometimes on the computers it’s a bit confusing, like I won’t understand it and I’ll have Ms. Carper or one of the other core teachers explain it a little bit different and then I’m doing the work like it’s nothing,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara said the academy has motivated her to continue to do well with her academics.

Carper said right now they have 60 to 70 students in the program. She said they look to expand and increase the number next semester as they have seen more people inquiring about the program.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.