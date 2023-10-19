Tenants displaced following Quincy apartment fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy apartment building on 6th and Jeffersson caught on fire Thursday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Thurman Munger, the fire started around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters stated, based on thermal imaging, it appeared the fire started towards the back house near the kitchen.

Munger added the apartment is not livable due to smoke damage. He also stated a neighboring building received some damage from the fire.

Munger said investigators were looking into the cause.

Munger said the tenant of the apartment was not home during the fire and no injuries were reported.

Munger reminded everyone to stay safe at home.

“Have good working smoke detectors in your house and make sure to call us as soon as you think you have an issue with fire, smoke, or carbon monoxide,” said Munger

