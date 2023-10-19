Tri-State MakerFest draws students to OLC to learn about available careers

The Great River Economic Development Foundation hosted the fourth annual MakerFest at the...
The Great River Economic Development Foundation hosted the fourth annual MakerFest at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy Thursday morning. The event highlighted National Manufacturing Month, which is in October.(Gray Stations With Max)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Economic Development Foundation hosted the fourth annual MakerFest on Thursday morning at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.

The event highlighted National Manufacturing Month, which is in October.

Dozens of companies came from across the Tri-States and set up display booth for students to have the chance to ask questions about future local career opportunities.

GREDF Director of Workforce Development Angela Caldwell highlighted how Tri-State junior and senior high school students get to live locally after graduation.

“The different things that they can do right here at home - they don’t have to go to another state or a larger city,” Caldwell said. “They can stay here around family and get a very good head-of-household job.”

More than 250 students from 16 schools across the region attended MakerFest, eager to learn more about what careers the Tri-States has to offer.

John Wood Community College Dean of External Relations Tracy Orne said the students who attended MakerFest already have their foot in the door when inquiring about potential career opportunities.

“Employers come to our classes while students are learning to recruit them, so today is a first job interview, I would say,” Orne said. “Saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to go to John Wood and get this training, what kind of jobs might you have for me when I complete this?’”

Upon graduation, they can seek local full-time employment in fields like manufacturing, logistics and other skilled trades with just one to three years of training.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings

Latest News

Five WIU GIS students are working on he federally mandated conversion.
WIU students leading the way for conversion to Next Generation 911
MARY LOU TURNER FIRST SANG AT THE 'GRAND OL' OPRY' IN 19-73.
Branson-based singer to perform at Quincy church
The Rink will open on Black Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Action Brown County will open the Rink on Black Friday
Heavy rain possible Wednesday
Windy, Warmer then Wet