Tri-State Veterans Visit War Memorials in Washington

By Stetson Miller
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than two dozen tri-state area veterans flew out to Washington on Thursday for the 68th Great River Honor Flight Mission, the last one of 2023.

“I think this is just a small way to say thanks for their service to our great country,” said Barry Cheyne, Great River Honor Flight Board Member. “I think collectively, what what people may miss sometimes is that the collective effort of all these veterans are these are the exact people who maintain our freedoms.”

On the trip, 26 Vietnam veterans, 2 Korean War veterans and three that served in other conflicts before or after Vietnam. Among them.. Ron and Lonnie Herren, twin brothers who served during the Vietnam War

They said visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was something they always wanted to do.

“I’ve always been wanting to come up to this one and see where the names of the guys I was with that were lost,” said Ron Herren.

Another set of brothers who also served in the army during the Vietnam War the Whitakers also came and were grateful for all the people that helped get them here to see these war memorials throughout Washington DC

“We’d like to thank the honor Flight board and all that, and everybody donates to this so we can come here free of charge. It’s amazing,” said Stan Whitaker.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need
JCAR keeps ISP assault weapons registry rule in place for now, calls for public hearings

Latest News

Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young...
14-year-old named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating soap that treats skin cancer
Tri-State Veterans Visit War Memorials in Washington
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
Two of the three candidates on the ballot this November attended the debate, Barry Louderman...
Hannibal mayoral debate sparks discussion on local economy