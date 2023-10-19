Tri-State Veterans Visit War Memorials in Washington

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - More than two dozen tri-state area veterans flew out to Washington on Thursday for the 68th Great River Honor Flight Mission, the last one of 2023.

“I think this is just a small way to say thanks for their service to our great country,” said Barry Cheyne, Great River Honor Flight Board Member. “I think collectively, what what people may miss sometimes is that the collective effort of all these veterans are these are the exact people who maintain our freedoms.”

On the trip, 26 Vietnam veterans, 2 Korean War veterans and three that served in other conflicts before or after Vietnam. Among them.. Ron and Lonnie Herren, twin brothers who served during the Vietnam War

They said visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was something they always wanted to do.

“I’ve always been wanting to come up to this one and see where the names of the guys I was with that were lost,” said Ron Herren.

Another set of brothers who also served in the army during the Vietnam War the Whitakers also came and were grateful for all the people that helped get them here to see these war memorials throughout Washington DC

“We’d like to thank the honor Flight board and all that, and everybody donates to this so we can come here free of charge. It’s amazing,” said Stan Whitaker.

