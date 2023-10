QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of the Tri-States saw scattered showers Wednesday evening right as the sunset.

According to WGEM Meterlogist Logan Williams, the setting sun reflecting off the raindrops led to a vibrant rainbow, and in some cases, a double rainbow being seen for many. Check out some of the photos we received below.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.