Windy, Warmer then Wet

Three main things
By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Temps warm to well above normal Monday and Tuesday
Temps warm to well above normal Monday and Tuesday(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - When we look at our 7-Day Hazards map a couple of days show up that have some significant weather. Saturday there is a potential for gusty wind, possibly gusting up to 30 miles an hour. So, while Saturday will be sunny for the most part and temperatures get close to that 70 degree mark it will be on the breezy side. After that things look rather quiet, we show a decidedly warmer trend in the forecast with high temperatures ramping up into the mid 70s Monday and near 80 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the 7-Day Hazards map shows the potential for heavy rain for the region. It is too far out to see how much rain, but indications right now would make us make us think that we could be in for a decent round of measurable rainfall.

Heavy rain possible Wednesday
Heavy rain possible Wednesday(Brian Inman)

