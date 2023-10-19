WIU students leading the way for conversion to Next Generation 911

MACOMB, Illinois (WGEM) - In the next few years, all 911 centers in the U.S. will by federally required to have Next Generation 911 systems.

In the Tri-States, Western Illinois University students within the Geographic Information Systems Dept. are spearheading the project for 20 counties. Since 2019, students have spent hundreds of hours geocoding addresses to make updated maps that will filter into the NG911 centralized systems.

Right now, GIS Center Director Chad Sperry said when a 911 call is made, it is routed through cellular towers. Problems erupt, though, are instances when calls are sent to the wrong dispatch centers. With NG911, all centers will share the same GIS, and all calls will be routed through Springfield, Ill., and sent to the correct dispatch center instantaneously.

“Springfield will use GIS to determine the coordinates of each cellular call,” Sperry said.

With that, Sperry said, comes the NG911 capability to pinpoint the exact latitude and longitude from where a call is made. Thus, dispatchers will be able to see the caller’s location.

Sperry said this comes especially handy in times where a call is dropped. NG911 will replace some software that is far outdated.

“911 technology has been localized, and a lot of the equipment and hardware is in some cases 30 or 40 years old, parts break and the vendors are out of business, so you have agencies that are going on eBay sometimes looking for parts,” Sperry said.

In the process of geocoding, Sperry’s students have expanded beyond just creating new maps. They’re using a new technology from a company called Faro. Students have scanned the interior’s of schools, courthouses and hospitals to create newer, more detailed maps.

“Our end goal is to reduce the time for emergency services to get there and to save lives,” senior Brandon D’Andrea said.

D’Andrea said the data collection from their interior scans have already proved to be a useful tool. In neighboring Fulton County, he said first responders used their data of a local school to identify a specific entrance to use, which cut down on the time it took to locate the patient.

“We can identify which rooms they’re in, who needs help, and what the best entrance is to basically go into,” D’Andrea said.

NG911 also brings technology that allows callers to text 911. While first responders are en route, the caller can send more information such as as pictures to the dispatch center.

Sperry was first contacted by emergency management officials in Morgan and Fulton counties asking to work together on the project. Sperry said WIU GIS has worked with other counties before.

The project is in the homestretch. Now, it’s a matter of updating new subdivisions and fixing overlaps in addresses.

Students are being paid for their work, and grant funding through the Illinois State Police is assisting the project. Around 15 students have worked on the program since its inception and five are working on it this school year. Sperry hopes to have NG911 implemented within the next two years.

