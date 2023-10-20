Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Ohio

An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert was issued in Cleveland for a 1-year-old girl.(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Cleveland, Ohio, issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child who was taken Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports that a girl was taken from her mother’s custody.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles, took 1-year-old Marleah Miles and threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said the suspect fled with the child in an unknown direction in his dark blue Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate JCJ9121.

AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl
AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl(Source: Cleveland Police)

Anyone with information on the Amber Alert is asked to call 911 or 216-327-7186.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Friendship Brewing Company update
Brewing company official gives update on Hannibal location progress
A Quincy apartment building caught on fire Thursday morning at 636 Jefferson Street.
Tenants displaced following Quincy apartment fire
A pair of sneakers from the new Q-Town Kicks store that opens next month.
Q-Town Kicks will open its first storefront in downtown Quincy
Chaddock plans to hold an open house next week for prospective foster parents in the Tri-States.
Foster parents needed for Tri-State youth in need

Latest News

Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
Baltimore firefighter dies and 4 others are injured battling rowhouse fire
Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
1 firefighter dead, 4 hurt battling blaze
Illini West Volleyball makes history; Macomb Volleyball wins on Pink Night
Illini West and Macomb capture wins on the volleyball court
Sugar Cookie Open returns to Quincy for third straight year
Sugar Cookie Open returns to Quincy for third straight year