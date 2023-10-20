Bill requiring public schools, state facilities to offer kosher and halal food options likely to come back during veto session

School Lunches
School Lunches(USDA via MGN)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield for veto session on Oct. 24, one thing likely on this year’s agenda may impact menus at schools across the state.

It’s a bill requiring public schools as well as state-owned or operated facilities with cafeterias to offer kosher and halal food options.

Kosher food conforms to Jewish dietary law. Halal foods conform to Islamic dietary law.

A bill passed during the regular session, but Gov. JB Pritzker vetoed it citing technical issues.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, said it’s important kids don’t have to choose between their religion and not going hungry.

“Not being able to have the culturally-appropriate meals is a challenge, and the last thing that anyone wants is a student that is not having a meal,” Villivalam said. “We know that that impacts their ability to learn and be educated and be health and safe and so much more.”

Pritzker said Thursday he thinks the technical issues have been worked out with lawmakers. He’s hopeful a similar bill mandating halal and kosher menu options reaches his desk during veto session.

