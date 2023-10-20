Bill would require IDOT to make sure safe detour routes are available when planning construction

Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, speaking about the Construction Safe Detour Act...
Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, speaking about the Construction Safe Detour Act with Illinois State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, standing behind him in Montrose, Ill. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.(Maxwell Cotton | BlueRoomStream)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
MONTROSE (WGEM) - Weeks after an ammonia leak from a crash in Teutopolis killed five people, Illinois state lawmakers are trying to keep it from happening again.

Friday, Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, and Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, introduced the Construction Safe Detour Act.

It would bar the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) from doing construction projects on parallel roads in the same area at the same time. The goal is to ensure a detour route is available.

It would also require GPS companies to have someone available at all times to be in contact with IDOT, Illinois State Police and other emergency service personnel about construction and potential crashes to make sure divers are directed to a safe detour route.

“Everybody in Effingham County will tell you that the accident that happened three weeks ago in Teutopolis was a direct result of the construction on Interstate 70,” Niemerg said. “Everybody I talked to said it was just a matter of time, we saw this coming.”

The bill would also require IDOT to take into account and reimburse counties and municipalities for damage caused to roads on detour routes, due to increased traffic, when estimating the cost of a construction project.

