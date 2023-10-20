Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 21st, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dianne Dicks

Ruth Bailey

Bailey Ann Owens

Elliott Leapley

Alan Kill

Zen’daya Schroder

Bre Sapp

Maryn McGuire

Adam Sill

Rose Burling

JoDee Harris

Joan Cook

Ralph Garner

Westlen Adcox

Julie Hooper

Scott & Marissa Hollensteiner

Dan & LouAnn Goehl

Kent and Nanette Wollbrink

Doug and Janie Reed

John & Laurey Wibbell

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.