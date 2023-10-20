Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 21st, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Dianne Dicks

Ruth Bailey

Bailey Ann Owens

Elliott Leapley

Alan Kill

Zen’daya Schroder

Bre Sapp

Maryn McGuire

Adam Sill

Rose Burling

JoDee Harris

Joan Cook

Ralph Garner

Westlen Adcox

Julie Hooper

Scott & Marissa Hollensteiner

Dan & LouAnn Goehl

Kent and Nanette Wollbrink

Doug and Janie Reed

John & Laurey Wibbell

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 20th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

News

68th Honor Flight Mission Returns to Tri-States

Great River Honor Flight returns from 68th mission

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
During the Thursday’s trip, they visited various sites like the Vietnam Wall, Korea Memorial and Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 19, 2023

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 19, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 19, 2023

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 19, 2023

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 18, 2023

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 18, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 18, 2023

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: October 17, 2023

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
October 17, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 17, 2023

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthday and Anniversaries: October 17, 2023

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today