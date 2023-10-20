Demonstrators show support for absent high school principal

QUINCY (WGEM) -Students, parents and community members gathered outside Mark Twain High School Thursday to support Principal Deacon Windsor.

The Ralls County R-II School District hasn’t released any details about the educator, however, the school board met behind closed doors Thursday night to discuss a recent incident involving Windsor and the school resource officer.

The Ralls County sheriff posted a Facebook statement that provided more information about the controversy.

According to that post, the school resource officer and Windsor disagreed about whether to respond to a student crash on Highway 19.

The officer has been reporting to work as usual.

However, no one has seen Windsor since last week’s school board meeting.

Dozens of people demonstrated outside Mark Twain High School near Center, Mo., Thursday afternoon right before the school board met in closed session. Information has been circulating on social media about Windsor’s possible suspension.

However, the supporters said they haven’t received any official information from the district.

“We would like more clarification about what happened,” Mark Twain alumna and parent Lindsey Paxton said. “Sheriff Brad Stinson gave his employee side of the story; we would like to hear the school board’s side of the story for our employee.”

Paxton said many parents, students, alumni and community members are upset about Windsor’s absence.

“Tonight, this is nothing more than love and support,” she said.

“We’re going to support Mr. Windsor, because we love and miss him,” student Audra Paxton said.

The Ralls County R-II declined comment on the matter, but there was no shortage of comments among Windsor’s supporters.

“Mr. Windsor, if you’re watching out there right now, we want you to know that we’re all watching out for you,” Paxton said.

Sheriff Brad Stinson declined an on-camera interview. However, he " target="_blank">posted about it on Facebook.

Windsor first began his education career at Mark Twain in the mid-1990s.

He left about five years later, only to return as Mark Twain’s new high school principal a few years ago.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.