Dry cold front to move through tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a rather cloudy day yesterday, today will turn out marvelous!

The morning is starting off a little cooler, but seasonable as temperatures are in the 40s. We are starting off the day with crystal clear skies with light winds out of the northwest. Bountiful sunshine will result in warmer temperatures, as highs will get slightly above normal for this time of year. Highs for much of the area will hit into the low 70s. Later this afternoon, we could have a few wind gusts up to about 22 mph. I foresee a lot of people outside enjoying the day. Whether you will driving around with your windows down, doing some yard cleanup or going for a walk. If you are going out this evening for dinner or to a high school football game, it will be a very pleasant evening. We will have clear skies and winds will die down. Temperatures will drip from the 70s into the 60s after about 6 PM. Overall nighttime lows later on in the night will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will slide through the area tomorrow. It will not bring us any rain or clouds. However, it will bring in some higher wind speeds. Winds will be out of the northwest and could gust 30 - 35 mph. We will have low relative humidity in the 25% - 30% range. The breezy winds along with the low relative humidity are favorable for elevated fire danger. It would not be a bad idea to post-pone any burnings you may have planned.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.