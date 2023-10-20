Fort Madison to hold first Brews and Brushes event

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Art lovers will have a unique way to explore Fort Madison on Saturday as the Fort Madison Area Art Association (FMAAA) hosts its first Brews and Brushes event.

The event is inspired by a similar occurrence at the Burlington Art Center.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, participants will show up at the FMAAA office, pick up art supplies, and then venture out to four local businesses.

Those businesses include Boozy Rae’s, Lost Duck, Elk’s Club and River Rocks.

At each business, the attendees will pick up various colored paints that they will then use to recreate a watercolor painting by local artist Carlene Atwater.

The piece shows historic soldiers firing a cannon at the old Fort Madison during sunset.

FMAAA Executive Director Lori Illner Greene said she believes the event will be a fun way to engage with the community.

“Our art center has been looking for different ways of developing community programming that faces outward into the community, that can build connections between us and our community, but then also within the community with each other,” Greene said.

She said the downtown area is most successful when businesses partner to lift each other up. Greene said she hopes this is the first of many paint by number events in the city.

“We’re hoping to do it a couple of times a year and really dial in to the idea that we’re featuring local artists’ original work, that’s the conception behind the paint by number piece, and then being able to just do fun things together as a community,” Greene said.

Anyone who pre-registers Friday night will have to pay $20 per person.

They will take walk-ins Saturday, but the cost will be $25 per person and spots are limited.

Click here to learn more about FMAAA.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.