Gov. Pritzker celebrates opening of Jewish center on U of I campus as war continues in Israel

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaking at the dedication for the new Illini Chabad Center for Jewish Living in Champaign, Ill. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.(Illinois Governor's Office)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN (WGEM) - As Israel keeps fighting Hamas overseas, Gov. JB Pritzker joined Jewish students at the University of Illinois Thursday, to celebrate an organization supporting them on campus. The Illini Chabad dedicated its Center for Jewish Living.

The ceremony started with a prayer and a moment of silence for those impacted by the war in Israel.

“Being together, honestly, for me, is so meaningful, personally. It’s been a devastating few weeks for our community,” said Pritzker, who is Jewish.

He said despite the devastation and gravity of what’s going on in the Middle East, Thursday’s event was a celebration of solidarity and progress, adding that Jewish students finally have a place on campus they can call home.

Ellie Scott, Illini Chabad’s student president, said the organization has given her a place to connect with her religion.

“Chabad is special because it exposes each individual to different aspects of Judaism such as the teachings of the Torah, celebrations of holidays, the culture of family and friends, and so on,” she said.

Pritzker said Chabad’s mission is more important than ever as Jews face increased hate both on and off campus.

“This center will send the message to Jewish students everywhere that you belong here,” he said. “With antisemitism on the rise, both on college campuses and in our communities, I can think of no message more important to send to Jewish students here in at U of I and Jewish students throughout the entire United States.”

After the event, Pritzker said his main priority is keeping all Illinoisans safe regardless of religion. This comes after a Palestinian boy was murdered in Plainfield on Oct. 14.

