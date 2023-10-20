Great River Honor Flight returns from 68th mission

QUINCY (WGEM) - 31 veterans made their way back to the Tri-States from our nation’s capitol Thursday night.

The veterans and their guardians returned to John Wood Community College from the final Great River Honor Flight mission of the year.

During Thursday’s trip, they visited various sites like the Vietnam Wall, Korea Memorial and Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The trip included four brothers who live in Carthage, Illinois, Warsaw, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Since the first Honor Flight mission in 2010, organizers said they’ve taken almost 2,200 veterans to see the memorials in Washington for free.

