Great River Honor Flight returns from 68th mission

68th Honor Flight Mission Returns to Tri-States
68th Honor Flight Mission Returns to Tri-States(WGEM)
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - 31 veterans made their way back to the Tri-States from our nation’s capitol Thursday night.

The veterans and their guardians returned to John Wood Community College from the final Great River Honor Flight mission of the year.

During Thursday’s trip, they visited various sites like the Vietnam Wall, Korea Memorial and Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The trip included four brothers who live in Carthage, Illinois, Warsaw, Illinois, and Keokuk, Iowa, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Since the first Honor Flight mission in 2010, organizers said they’ve taken almost 2,200 veterans to see the memorials in Washington for free.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Quincy apartment building caught on fire Thursday morning at 636 Jefferson Street.
Tenants displaced following Quincy apartment fire
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
A leak broke out in the Quincy surgery center. No one was injured.
Blessing Hospital Surgery Center has carbon monoxide scare
QHS Flex Academy helps students
QHS Flex Academy helps students succeed
Veterans prepare to depart John Wood Community College for the 68th mission of the Great River...
Great River Honor Flight departs on final mission of 2023

Latest News

A car involved in a collision with a deer waits for repairs at Bud's Paint and Body Shop in...
Police warn of deer-car collision danger
Illini West Volleyball makes history; Macomb Volleyball wins on Pink Night
Illini West and Macomb capture wins on the volleyball court
Sugar Cookie Open returns to Quincy for third straight year
Sugar Cookie Open returns to Quincy for third straight year
Students, parents and community members gathered outside Mark Twain High School to show support...
Demonstrators show support for absent high school principal