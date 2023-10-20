Hannibal to publish updated city website

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Bill payments, inquiries and reports to city officials will soon be easier to submit for Hannibal residents with the help of a new city website.

The current city website has been active for several years, but didn’t allow for the basic functions most citizens have wanted.

The new website will allow for bills, business licenses and more to be paid online. Prior to this, the only option to pay was with a debit or credit card at Hannibal City Hall.

It will also allow citizens to contact department heads or alderman directly, as the old system had issues getting messages to the correct people.

City Clerk Melissa Cogdal said she’s excited to get the website up and running to benefit the people of Hannibal.

“It’s really just going to make the communication between the citizen and the city a lot better, and allow our department heads and our team to be able to respond to complaints or issues within the community a lot quicker,” Cogdal said.

Cogdal hopes to see the new website up and running by Jan. 1.

