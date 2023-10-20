QUINCY (WGEM) -Typically, in the fall we have a little bit drier foliage, couple that with the drought that we’ve been in, and we have some very dry vegetation. Couple that with some gusty wind on Saturday afternoon and low relative humidity, and there is a heightened fire danger that we should all keep in mind.

Wind will gust to 30 miles per hour Saturday. Burning is not advised. (Brian Inman)

We are set up for what will be a mostly sunny weekend however, it will be breezy on Saturday. Saturday expect almost full sunshine and temperatures to top out in the low 70s. But the gusty wind out of the northwest will be around 15 to 20 maybe up to 30 mph. High pressure will be right over the top of the Tri-State area on Sunday. The temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler on Sunday than they were on Saturday. We expect high temperatures on Sunday to be in the mid-60s. Also, on Sunday the wind will calm down to around 5 to 10 miles an hour. Next week looks significantly more active as far as the potential for rain showers in the forecast before the rainfall potential we have a significant warm-up. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-70s and on Tuesday in the low 80s. Then Tuesday night through Thursday, rain will be in the forecast. If, the forecast model consensus holds to its current solution.

