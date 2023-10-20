Illinois State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Bushnell

Jesse Pickrel
Jesse Pickrel(McDonough Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police reported they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday in Bushnell, Ill.

ISP officials said the shooting occurred at 1 :44 p.m. in the 500 block of North Washington Street.

Police said a McDonough County deputy attempted to take Jesse R. Pickrel, 32, of Bushnell, into custody for aggravated domestic battery when Pickrel reportedly came at the deputy with an axe.

Police said the deputy fired multiple rounds at Pickrel. They said Pickrel fled the scene, but was later apprehended.

Neither Pickrel nor the deputy were injured.

Police said Pickrel is being held at the McDonough County Jail.

