Major historical events coincided with only perfect QHS football season 88 years ago

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the Quincy High football team was preparing for the 1935 season, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was signing an important piece of legislation.

While those high school kids probably couldn’t imagine going unbeaten, neither could they imagine how major social legislation Roosevelt signed that August could someday impact their lives as older adults.

So while the Blue and White as they were known, finished the only unbeaten season in school history by beating Hannibal 32-0 to complete a perfect 9-0 campaign in November, Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act providing unemployment compensation and pensions for the elderly on Aug. 14.

This Friday, the 2023 edition of the Blue Devils can complete the second perfect regular season in school history if they can beat Mahomet-Seymour that night at Flinn Stadium.

Unlike the 1935 team which had no state tournament, the 2023 team will start postseason play next weekend.

Not many -- maybe no one? -- are still around who may have saw the 1935 team play.

After all, that was 88 years ago.

An 18-year-old high school senior playing football in 1935 would be about 106 years old today. If they had children within the first few years after graduating, their kids would be somewhere in their 80s today.

And most likely some of the 17 players on the 1935 roster served during World War II in which the country became involved just six years later in 1941.

How long ago was 1935? These were the major events from that year:

The Emergency Relief Appropriation Act created the Works Progress Administration to provide millions of jobs. (That’s how QU Stadium was built.)

The Great Plains are struck by one of the worst dust storms in U.S. history, otherwise known as the Dust Bowl.

Amelia Earhart flies solo across the Pacific Ocean.

The first technicolor Mickey Mouse short film is released.

(Personal: My mom was born on Christmas Eve!)

“Holy smokes! That stuff is really unbelievable,” said QHS Coach Rick Little when informed of the historical happenings coinciding with the 1935 team. “It does appear QU Stadium has stood the test of time. And to think Amelia Earhart did that without a GPS! Wow!”

That year, QHS outscored its nine opponents 230-19 in routing Roodhouse, Jacksonville ISD, Macomb, Keokuk (Iowa), Kirksville (Mo.), Fort Madison (Iowa), Pittsfield, Rock Island and Hannibal (Mo.).

The Shadow yearbook wrote of the team:

“Quincy High was rated one of the foremost Prep teams at the state by many of the large newspapers of Illinois. Rocky Wolfe, a noted authority on football in our state, in his selections of all-star candidates recognized the Blue and White as one of the best teams in the state, placing Jack Crocker as tackle in his All-state team.”

QHS, coached by Grover Kerr, was led by right tackle Crocker with fullback Bill Baily elected as team captain. Quarterback Bob Fitch was the recipient of the Ray Watson Cup, an honor given to the man “who excels in general activities, scholarship, and athletic prowess.”

According to the QHS Sports Hall of Fame website, other members of the team were:

Jim Kelley, RG

Walter Lugering, RHB

Roy Phillips, HB

Frank Smith, G

Howard Willer, HB

Bill Black, QB

Leroy Dunker, C

Richard Jontz, C

Don Koch, RE

Lyle Phillips, LG

Pete Rineberg, LT

Everett Turner, LE

Charles Wilper, G

Glen Stock, LHB

Wayne Waters, manager

The team is just one of five football teams in the QHS Sports Hall of Fame, joining the 1901, 1959, 1971 and 1974 squads.

With a victory against Mahomet on Friday, the 2023 team can make its own history.

QHS SCORES

QHS 7, Roodhouse 0

QHS 14, Jacksonville ISD 0

QHS 33, Macomb 7

QHS 6, Keokuk (Iowa) 0

QHS 37, Kirksville (Mo.) 0

QHS 26, Fort Madison (Iowa) 12

QHS 56, Pittsfield 0

QHS 19, Rock Island 0

QHS 32, Hannibal (Mo.) 0

