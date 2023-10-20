One dead, one injured after Hannibal crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - A man is dead and another man is injured after a crash on Route MM in Hannibal on Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Mathew S. Sims, 31, of Hannibal was traveling westbound in a 2022 Winnebago on Route MM at 11: 37 a.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle and hit a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Tyler J. White, 32, of Hannibal.

According to police, Sims was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.

Police said White was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., by Survival Flight for moderate injuries.

Police reported that White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Route MM crash (Jane Miller)

