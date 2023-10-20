Pike County transforms into one big flea market at Fall Pickin’ Days

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Traffic was more congested that usual in Pike County on Friday. That’s because the area is a giant flea market this weekend at the annual Fall Pickin’ Days.

Whether you’re in Griggsville or Summer Hill, expect to see flea markets, vendors and yard sales every corner you turn.

One business owner, Trisha Scott, who helped spearhead the mass shopping event, said the weekend is meant to be just as fun for the sellers and the shoppers who get to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage and discover new places.

“It just brings in so many people from neighboring towns and even from far away,” Scott said. “We’ve got vendors out here from pretty far away.”

Norman Strang, from Winchester, was off the side of the road in Pittsfield selling corn and birdhouses.

“I like to come over here in the fall,” Strang said. “It’s a pretty good show.”

Meanwhile, Jocelyn Hardwick, Haylee Carter and Kaylee Gunder put together all of their old clothes for a yard sale.

“We’ve made $131,” Carter said.

The girls said they also plan to go Fall Pickin’ with their earnings.

“They have them every year,” Carter said. “And they’re the best chicken noodles I’ve ever had.”

Scott said 15 Pike County towns are partaking in Fall Pickin’ Days. Her store brings in about 1,000 people each year.

Pike County Fall Pickin’ Days continues from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. You can find more details here.

