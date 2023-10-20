Presidential candidate stops in Fort Madison

The presidential candidate gave his pitch to Iowa voters in Fort Madison Friday morning.
The presidential candidate gave his pitch to Iowa voters in Fort Madison Friday morning.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Fort Madison attracted national attention Friday morning as Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy campaigned for the White House.

Ramaswamy outlined some of his main priorities if elected president, including border security, dismantling some government agencies such as the Department of Education, and boosting American production.

He also addressed some foreign policy issues, such as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Ramaswamy told voters that he urged Israel to not repeat the mistakes America made in the years following 9/11.

“We don’t let the same mistakes unfold again that we made in places like Iraq and Afghanistan over the last 25 years. And some people would hear me say something like this and say ‘well, is that not supportive of Israel?’ No, that is the most pro-Israel thing we can actually do,” Ramaswamy said.

Other foreign policy issues he addressed include the need for a realistic peace agreement in Ukraine, and countering China’s influence.

Other issues Ramaswamy advocated for include the reduction of bureaucracy in government, the need for energy independence and increasing parent’s say in education.

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will be held on Jan. 15.

