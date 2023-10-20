Quanada to celebrate 40th anniversary with Ruby Masquerade Ball

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quanada is celebrating 40 years as an organization this weekend at their Ruby Masquerade Ball.

The ball will be held at One Event Venue in Quincy on Saturday.

It’s a celebration of the work that staff, advocates, and allies do to keep the Quincy community safe from domestic and sexual violence.

Quanada empowers survivors of domestic and sexual violence by providing trauma-informed services. Officials said they are constantly working to provide as many resources as they can.

“I mean if a person is ready, they can always call our 24-hour hotline that is answered in-person by our own trained advocates at Quanada,” said Quanada Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus. “A lot of times, people aren’t just ready and they might be seeking a little information before they make some decisions.”

Quanada envisions a community that supports and helps to heal survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-369-2287.

