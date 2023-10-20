Quanada to celebrate 40th anniversary with Ruby Masquerade Ball

Quanada Ruby Masquerade Ball
Quanada Ruby Masquerade Ball(WGEM)
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quanada is celebrating 40 years as an organization this weekend at their Ruby Masquerade Ball.

The ball will be held at One Event Venue in Quincy on Saturday.

It’s a celebration of the work that staff, advocates, and allies do to keep the Quincy community safe from domestic and sexual violence.

Quanada empowers survivors of domestic and sexual violence by providing trauma-informed services. Officials said they are constantly working to provide as many resources as they can.

“I mean if a person is ready, they can always call our 24-hour hotline that is answered in-person by our own trained advocates at Quanada,” said Quanada Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus. “A lot of times, people aren’t just ready and they might be seeking a little information before they make some decisions.”

Quanada envisions a community that supports and helps to heal survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-369-2287.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Quincy apartment building caught on fire Thursday morning at 636 Jefferson Street.
Tenants displaced following Quincy apartment fire
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Clark County man sentenced for raping child and baby
Festival of Lights stolen items
Thousands of dollars in stolen Festival of Lights equipment lead to multiple investigations
A leak broke out in the Quincy surgery center. No one was injured.
Blessing Hospital Surgery Center has carbon monoxide scare
QHS Flex Academy helps students
QHS Flex Academy helps students succeed

Latest News

Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, speaking about the Construction Safe Detour Act...
Bill would require IDOT to make sure safe detour routes are available when planning construction
School Lunches
Bill requiring public schools, state facilities to offer kosher and halal food options likely to come back during veto session
The presidential candidate gave his pitch to Iowa voters in Fort Madison Friday morning.
Presidential candidate stops in Fort Madison
Route MM crash
One dead, one injured after Hannibal crash
Participants will be recreating this local artwork showing the historic fort.
Fort Madison to hold first Brews and Brushes event