Thousands of dollars in stolen Festival of Lights equipment lead to multiple investigations

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Gem City holiday staple might have to pause indefinitely due to recent thefts that organizers say are costly.

On Wednesday morning a post on the Festival of Lights Facebook page expressed devastation after repeated thefts over the last few weeks.

“The majority were tools,” said the organization’s president Eric Dooley. “Some audio equipment was taken, some lighting equipment that lights up the area of the park that we need to do work in.”

Dooley said despite the items being contained in a locked area, the burglaries have still resulted in thousands of dollars of stolen equipment.

“This has been repeated and reoccurring,” Dooley said. “With significant intensity specific to the quantity of things that have been stolen to a degree that we haven’t seen anywhere near like it before in the five year history that we’ve had.”

Dooley said as a result they put up surveillance footage which has shown multiple instances of people breaking in and stealing equipment that is critical to make the production a reality.

Quincy Police Department Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said they’ve taken several reports of people breaking into storage trailers and stealing tools, thousands of feet of wire, and other items.

“Evidently there was some other stuff stolen from the Park District prior,” Tyler said. “So with that respect there have been some things going on. There was vandalism to the Park District. I don’t think it was necessarily the Festival of Lights so we’re investigating that crime, too.”

Tyler says they have a few tools to help with this investigation including their new license plate readers that could find cars that fit the description.

“Someone kind of has to know that there’s stuff back there,” Tyler said. “Because its way back in the park. It’s behind a gate.”

Dooley said the festival won’t be able to function unless the items are retrieved or replaced.

“Its going to take a significant amount of resources to replace everything that was taken,” Dooley said.

Dooley said even with the security footage, it’s challenging to monitor the 80-acre park.

“Everything comes up here in September,” Dooley said. “And then we unload everything and then we start creating this kind of headquarter location that we use to do all the work that we do. Load trailers, and take things out to the park.”

Dooley said the operation, which costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, doesn’t garner enough revenue to sustain without donations, sponsors, and manpower.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for Festival of Lights, go here.

Tyler said if anyone has information or leads on the ongoing investigations to call Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

