Hospital Report: October 21, 2023

Published: Oct. 21, 2023
Deaths:

Mathew S. Sims, age 31, of Hannibal, died on October 20 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Carolyn Anna Vahle, age 97, of St. Louis, Mo., formerly of Quincy, died on October 19 in her home.

Jackie L. Green, age 67, of Hannibal, died on October 19 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

Births:

Nicholas and Alexandrea Burry, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Andre and Emily Reuschel, of La Prairie, Ill., welcomed a girl.

