LaBinnah Bistro in Hannibal sold to new owners

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The LaBinnah Bistro announced on Saturday that it has been sold to new owners.

After years of owning the restaurant, Arif Dagin said he is ready to hand over the reins to Funda Ozbek and Güney Yilmaz.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce the sale of LaBinnah Bistro,” Dagin said. “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished here, but I am excited to pass the torch to Funda and Güney, who share my vision and passion for this culinary haven.”

Dagin said Ozbek and Yilmaz both have background in the culinary industry and said they are well-equipped to continue serving the Hannibal community.

Ozbek and Yilmaz said they plan on preserving the legacy of the bistro, but plan on adding their unique touch to it.

