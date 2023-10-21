Quincy Notre Dame exceeds goal for 2023 Fund Drive

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 2023 QND Fund Drive wrapped up Friday night and they exceeded their goal by $90,000.

Members said the fund drive helps fulfill the high school’s day-to-day operations.

Officials said the goal this year was $470 thousand and they ended up raising $560,832.

In total, officials said they’ve raised over $18 million since they started 46 years ago.

This year the foundation was overwhelmed by the tremendous amount of support, even during the economic impact.

“I’d say our support, considering the tough economic times, has been very good, we’ve been very pleased again, we’re grateful, we’re humbled by the support,” said Foundation Executive Director, Kurt Stuckman. “As I mentioned, it’s tough and for people to continue to make QND a philanthropic priority is a very exciting opportunity for us and we’re pleased to see how this really sets the tone for us in the future.”

The announcement was made at the Friday night QND varsity football game during halftime.

