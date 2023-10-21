Roundtable discussion aims to invest in Keokuk’s rural infrastructure

Investing in Rural Infrastructure(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, Keokuk labor and business leaders had a roundtable to discuss the area’s strengths and challenges to generate economic growth.

“Downtown Keokuk has a lot of great momentum right now,” said Main Street, Inc. President Kira Kruszynski. “We’ve got a lot of really wonderful things happening.”

Leaders also discussed Keokuk’s untapped potential.

“A little more tourism would be nice,” said Lee County Labor Board member Traci VanHyning. “And work out possible river tours of the river cities up and down the Mississippi.”

They met with Iowa 1st Congressional Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan, strategically choosing the Miller House Museum as their meeting location.

“There are few towns of this size that have this many places on the National Historic Register,” Bohannan said. “It is rich with history and it has such great promise being right here on the river. But it’s been neglected.”

Investing in Iowa’s rural infrastructure is Bohannan’s top campaign priority.

Kruszynski said they’ve seen positive growth in recent years.

“In the last year, we’ve seen eight new businesses open in the district,” Kruszynski said. “We are soon to see two new developments starting.”

Bohannan said the Keokuk area needs more federal money to help keep that momentum going.

Bohannan is running against incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

