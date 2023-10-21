Thousands flock to the 47th Folklife Festival

Hannibal Folklife Festival
Hannibal Folklife Festival(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Thousands of people are descending into America’s Hometown this weekend to celebrate an annual tradition.

They’re gathering along Main Street in Hannibal for the 47th annual Folklife Festival.

An array of exhibits are featured ranging from crafts to performances, all from the turn of the century.

“It makes our vendors happy and the merchants on the Main Street very happy,” said program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher. “As they get a lot of people there, so everybody seems to be happy. If you can’t find it here you probably can’t find it. "

The Folklife Festival continues from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

