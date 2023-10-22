Coats for Kids raking in the donations, still time to make a difference

QUINCY (WGEM) - The latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau report the number of children living in poverty has doubled in the last year.

With the winter months approaching, WGEM, Counseling Associates, and Altrusa International’s Coats for Kids collection is continuing to make strides towards lowering the number of kids who don’t have a coat when the cooler temperatures arrive.

Altrusa Coats for Kids Chair Laura Keck said the donations have been strong thus far.

”I picked up coats last week and they were just absolutely overflowing and then I had planned to come again today and actually got a message yesterday that it was overflowing yesterday and that I needed to come yesterday,” Keck said. “I came yesterday, got a full van load and then I’m here again today getting more coats.”

Keck has been involved with Coats for Kids for eight years. Every year, she said between 300 and 600 kids are given a coat.

This year’s distribution is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Masonic Temple at 428 Jersey Street.

“You just show up, and as long as you show up with a kid, we’ll make sure that kid gets a coat, hat, gloves and scarf,” Keck said.

New or gently used coats, gloves, hats and scarves of all sizes can be dropped off at area Farm & Home Supply stores in Quincy, Hannibal, Pittsfield, Keokuk, and Fort Madison. Items are collected and cleaned to be distributed to those in need.

Coats and items collected in Hannibal, Pittsfield, Keokuk, and Fort Madison will be distributed in those towns. In Hannibal, at the Douglass Community Center, in Pittsfield at Pikeland Food and Toy Drive, at God’s Way Christian Center in Keokuk and at the SDA Community Service Center in Fort Madison.

