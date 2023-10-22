LIHEAP schedule window expanded, applications open for energy assistance

The State's schedule expansion adds 2.5 extra months of application time.
(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Applications for energy assistance through Western Illinois Regional Council are now open. This fall, the State of Illinois expanded the application window to last an extra 2.5 months through the following year.

The funding comes through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federal program that helps eligible households with electrical, heating utilities and furnace repair.

Previously, the application window lasted eight months, lasting from September to the following May. Now, it ends the following August.

”We often get calls during that break whenever there was normally between May and October of people wanting information about any type of services that are available, and while there were some, this particular program ended at that time, so I’m excited to see if this is able to help more people,” WIRC Community Services and Public Relations Director Jamie Roth said.

Applications are being accepted on a staggered basis. Right now, those 60-years or older, disabled individuals and families with children under 6-years old are able to apply. Starting on Nov. 1, households that have their utilities disconnected or have a disconnection notice can apply. On Dec. 1, all other income eligible households can apply.

“Someone who may be okay now, six months from now maybe their circumstances change,” Roth said.

Applications can be made by Hancock, McDonough, Warren, Henderson and Knox County residents. A one-person household can make no more than $2,430 per month. A three-person household can make no more than $4,143 per month.

Funding gets sent to the household’s utility company.

You can apply by calling WIRC at 309-837-2997.

