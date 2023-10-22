Thanksgiving basket reservations get underway in McDonough County

MACOMB (WGEM) - According to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), food prices were 5% lower this time last year, and restaurant prices have risen 6%.

With the holidays approaching, Thanksgiving dinner basket signups are getting underway for McDonough County residents. Hosted by Maple Ave. Christian Church in Macomb, baskets come with two cans of corn, green beans, stuffing mix, potatoes, cornbread mix and one frozen turkey.

The church’s senior minister, Donnie Case, said the program has been running strong for more than 20 years and helps upwards of 300 in-need families annually.

‘The feeling is a feeling of ‘Okay we’ve done something that is God honoring,’ and we have tried to meet the needs of people where they are,” Case said. “It’s not so much about ‘Oh do we get a sense of euphoria for doing this,’ but it’s a sense of real accomplishment, someone’s in need, and we’ve been able to meet a need.”

Basket reservations start on Monday, Oct. 23 and can be reserved by calling the church at 309-837-9318.

Food donations are being accepted for everything but the turkey. For the turkey, monetary donations can be made. Reservations must be made by Nov. 8 because distribution is a little over a week later on Nov. 19.

Baskets can be delivered to residents in Macomb, but residents living outside of city limits must pickup their basket between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the church that same day.

The church is located at 1300 Maple Ave.

