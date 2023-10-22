Tranquil Sunday and next week’s weather pattern change

QUINCY (WGEM) - Breezy conditions across the Tri-States on Saturday will diminish by Sunday, which will allow for a decrease in fire danger. Winds will come from the east and southeast at around 5 to 10 mph.

Except for a few thin high clouds on Sunday, much of the day will feature radiant sunshine. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Except for a few thin wispy high clouds early Sunday afternoon, abundant sunshine will prevail. This will allow for great weather to do any fall yard cleanup.

Abundant sunshine on Sunday will allow for temperatures to run near to slightly above average, making for perfect dog-walking conditions! (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

As you take your dog for a walk early Sunday morning, make sure to put a cute sweater on them to keep them warm, as temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s near 8 in the morning. As the day progresses, bright sunshine will warm the region into the mid 60s, so be sure to bring the sunglasses as well.

Monday and Tuesday will feature highs running 12-18 degrees above average as highs are expected to exceed 80 degrees on Tuesday. A dynamic storm system will roll through mid-to-late week, which will give us the opportunity to see some beneficial rain. In addition, temperatures will drop back to near normal by Friday, however, things will get downright chilly in time for Halloween. Daytime highs near Halloween may struggle to reach 50 degrees.

