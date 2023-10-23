Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 23, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Maurice Schmidt
Terri Hare
Tim Parker
Denise Yuskis
Michael Perkins
Connor Howell
Doni Ellerbrock
Albert Keppel
Lois Buss
Sekani Schroder
Doug Brinkman
Duane Schulz
Sara Spurgeon
Jill DeRoos
Alan Drebes
Dean Heberlein
Jontez Hunolt
Kassie McGlaughlin
Sawyer Allen
Jerry & Carla Motley
Anthonee & Kirsten Abbey
Clayton & Heidi Stark
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.