Clouds and some sprinkles possible this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you pull up the radar this morning, do not let it fool you. Despite the decent appearance of rain on the radar, much of the rain does not appear to be making it to the ground. Still though, some sprinkles or a brief light shower will be possible this morning. Morning temperatures are starting off very mild with much of the area in the 50s. A few locations east of the Mississippi River are in the 40s. Winds are flowing from the southeast at about 5 - 15 mph. Wind speeds will increase though, with sustained winds of 15 - 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. These breezy winds will help to transport much warmer air into the region. Highs will reach into the upper 70s but a few locations (such as Shelbina and Paris, Missouri) may reach 80°. That is about 10 - 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. By later this afternoon, the morning clouds will begin to clear out leading to sunshine. Then for tonight, we will have clear skies. The breezy southerly winds will continue helping to keep our temperatures up. Nighttime lows will be above normal, in the low 60s.

Tomorrow looks to briefly start off with sun before clouds start to arrive from the south/southwest. Mid-level moisture associated with the remnants of tropical cyclone Norma will bring the chance of some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. The coverage area of the rain will expand as we head into tomorrow night continuing into Wednesday morning. Models are showing Wednesday’s rain chance mainly for the morning and early afternoon.

