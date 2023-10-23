Fire crews battle Adams County silo blaze

Fire crews battle silo blaze
Fire crews battle silo blaze(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -Tri-Township fire crews responded to a silo fire early Monday morning, just north of Quincy.

Firefighters on scene at 400 Point Pleasant Road could be seen with hoses examining the base of a grain silo.

Chief Tom Bentley said the unused silo filled with miscellaneous objects caught fire around 4:30 a.m.. He said the cause is still under investigation.

He said no injuries have been reported.

Adams County EMS and Quincy Fire Department firefighters also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route MM crash
One dead, one injured after Hannibal crash
LaBinnah Bistro
LaBinnah Bistro in Hannibal sold to new owners
Meadow gave birth to 15 healthy puppies, according to Perfectly Imperfect Pups.
Great Dane taken in by rescue gives birth to 15 puppies
Abundant sunshine on Sunday will allow for temperatures to run near to slightly above average,...
Tranquil Sunday and next week’s weather pattern change
Hannibal Folklife Festival
Thousands flock to the 47th Folklife Festival

Latest News

Students exit from Palmyra High School
Palmyra school leaders reveal new safety plans
New K9 at Macomb Police Department
Energy bill assistance available in Macomb
Turkey basket giveaway in Macomb