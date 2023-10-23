Fire crews battle Adams County silo blaze

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -Tri-Township fire crews responded to a silo fire early Monday morning, just north of Quincy.

Firefighters on scene at 400 Point Pleasant Road could be seen with hoses examining the base of a grain silo.

Chief Tom Bentley said the unused silo filled with miscellaneous objects caught fire around 4:30 a.m.. He said the cause is still under investigation.

He said no injuries have been reported.

Adams County EMS and Quincy Fire Department firefighters also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.