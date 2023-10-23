Macomb PD’s newest K-9 hits the streets

MACOMB (WGEM) - For the last year, the Macomb Police Department has fundraised to bring a second K-9 to their staff. After receiving around $14,000 in donations, and some help from the city, MPD has welcomed it’s new furry friend, K-9 Jax.

Jax is a German Shepherd, and is 1.5 years old. Jax and his handler, Aric Cremer, an officer at MPD for five years, completed a 5-week training program at Cedar Creek Kennels in nearby Monmouth that lasted from late July to early September.

Cremer said the process has been frustrating at times, but it’s worth having another resource on the department.

“You’re trying to learn each other, however you’re trying to learn a new process as well,” Cremer said. “I’ve seen dogs work, however working your own dog is not the same.”

Cremer applied for the handler position as soon as it was announced the department was looking to bring on a second dog.

Cremer said his brother was a former K-9 handler with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, so he didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

“Getting to see him work a dog through law enforcement just drove that even higher,” Cremer said.

Jax is trained in narcotics and evidence detection as well as searching for missing persons. Cremer said they’ve been deployed three times so far, and two of those were outside of McDonough County.

”I think just getting out there so that other departments know we’re available is the biggest thing, and then just moving from there once the word gets out that we’re available for all sorts of different stuff, I think we’ll see those deployments bump up,” Cremer said.

Jax joins Mac, a K-9 who as been with MPD for five years and is handled by Officer Nick Severs.

Between 2020 and 2022, Mac was deployed more than 130 times that resulted in over 60 arrests, the seizure of $14,821 in cash and 21.5 ounces of illegal narcotics among other contraband.

Cremer said the next several months are dedicated to honing Jax’s skills as a police K-9.

“Basically Jax is like a new officer,” Cremer said. “We have to get those reps in whether that be training or actual deployments, and it’s kind of like when I started, getting comfortable on the job.”

